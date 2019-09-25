Banned Hastings driver who failed to stop for police narrowly avoids prison sentence

Andrew Killington, 42, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota on Gensing Road, St Leonards, on August 23, while disqualified from driving.

He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and failing to stop for police on the same date.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for a further 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

Magistrates said the reason for sentence was for showing disregard for court orders.

