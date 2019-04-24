Banned Hastings motorist charged with dangerous driving

A man was banned from driving drove an Audi vehicle dangerously in St Leonards and failed to stop for police according to a court document

Roy Evenden, 26, of Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to driving an Audi A3 dangerously on Sedlescombe Road North on February 4.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police, to driving while disqualified and to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 29 and released on unconditional bail.

