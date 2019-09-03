Bexhill church’s stained glass window damaged twice

Police are appealing for witnesses after a stained glass window at a Bexhill church was damaged.

The window at the grade II listed St Barnabas Church, in Bexhill, was damaged twice, first on August 23 and again on August 27.

Father Michael Bailey said: “The church works hard for the most vulnerable people in Bexhill.

“Repairing the damaged window will come at considerable cost. This is unfortunate as our finances will now have to be used for this.”

PCSO Daryl Holter added: “Churches are often a victim to heritage crime. Offertory boxes, for example, are forced open or stolen for the donations they may contain. Lead is indiscriminately pulled up off roofs, tiles and stonework taken or stained-glass windows smashed or removed.

“All are testament to the skills of medieval craftsmen, and many are stolen or smashed beyond repair – destroying in a moment something that has been familiar to and appreciated by generations.

“These crimes often damage the very fabric of the building. Their impact is immeasurable as, even though items might be restored or replaced, the link to the past has gone forever. Heritage crime can have a devastating impact on local communities, far outweighing the material loss suffered.”

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference 0501 28/08/19.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

