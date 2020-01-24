Bexhill homes burgled while victims were asleep

Police are appealing to the public to help identify these two men after this CCTV footage has come to light.

The men are wanted in relation to two residential burglaries that took place in Bexhill in September 2019.

The offences are believed to have taken place overnight between September 1 and 2.

Items such as jewellery, bank cards and cash were taken from the victims’ homes while they slept, police said.

Anyone who recognises these men, or who may have any further information, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 164 of 02/09.