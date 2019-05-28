Bexhill man arrested after cyclist dies in collision

A Bexhill man was arrested after a collision which claimed the life of a cyclist on Sunday (May 26).

The collision, involving a pedal cycle and a blue Vauxhall Astra, occurred about 6.20am on the A2690 Combe Valley Way, near Bexhill.

The cyclist – a 53-year-old local man – was sadly declared dead at the scene. The driver – a 34-year-old local man – sustained minor injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and causing death by driving without due care while unfit through drink/drugs, according to Sussex Police. He has been released on conditional bail until June 23.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Anyone who saw what happened, or who saw either of the vehicles in the area shortly before the collision, is urged to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Newell.

