Bexhill man charged after police officer suffers serious injury

The police constable had been conducting a routine traffic stop in London Road, Bexhill, on Tuesday, August 3, with two other officers when a man on an electric scooter rode past on the pavement, police said.

Several minutes later the man rode by again but when the officer tried to bring him to a halt, he failed to stop, according to police, causing the officer to fall into a parked car and seriously injuring his hand. The man then left the scene, police said.

The officer was treated at hospital for the injury and was discharged later that evening. He is currently recovering at home.

On Thursday, a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “George Vakis, 18, unemployed, of Thakeham Close, Bexhill, was arrested at a nearby address and later charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, failing to stop when required to do so by police, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.”

He appeared before magistrates on Thursday, August 5 and is next scheduled to appear at court on November 16.

Detective Constable Ian Dearling said: “The officer in question was simply carrying out routine traffic stops, ensuring the safety of people out and about in the town, when he suffered a serious hand injury requiring hospital treatment.

“No officer should be subjected to injury just for doing their job, and so I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information to please contact us.”