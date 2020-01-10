Bexhill man denies causing cyclist’s death on Combe Valley Way

A Bexhill man who has been accused of causing a cyclist’s death by dangerous driving is set to stand trial.

Mathew Gardiner, 34, a construction worker, of Preston Road, Bexhill, will face charges of causing death by dangerous driving; causing death while driving without due care and attention and at the time, was unfit to drive through drugs; and causing death while driving without due care and attention and at the time, was under the influence of alcohol, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Antoney Colley. Picture supplied by Sussex Police

The charges relate to the death of Antoney Colley who was cycling along the A2690 Combe Valley Way, at about 6.20am on Sunday, May 26, when he was in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Astra.

The 53-year-old night security officer, of Sewell Avenue, Bexhill, was declared dead at the scene.

Mr Gardiner denied all three charges when he appeared at a hearing on December 13, the CPS said.

A CPS spokesman and Sussex Police confirmed a date for his trial has been set for May 18, 2020. It will be held at Lewes Crown Court.

Sussex Roads Policing Unit officers said they will continue to support Mr Colley’s family.