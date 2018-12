Police are searching for a Bexhill man, who has been missing for almost a month.

Kayley Sean Hunniset disappeared from his home on December 4.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 40-year-old due to his vulnerabilities.

He is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall, of small build and with mousey cropped hair.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 290 of 04/12.