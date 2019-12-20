Bexhill man wanted by police and court

Police are searching for a man wanted on a court warrant for failing to attend Lewes Crown Court for both a pre-trial review on November 15 and his trial on Monday (December 16).

Sussex Police said at a trial, which took place in his absence, Andrew Anderson was found guilty of seven offences relating to domestic abuse and harassment against two victims.

He was convicted of harassment, witness intimidation and breach of a court Non-Molestation Order in relation to one woman, and of harassment and two offences of witness intimidation in relation to a second woman.

Police said sentencing is due to take place on January 31.

Anderson, who is 38, is white, 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build, was last known to have been living in Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill.

Police said he may be elsewhere in East Sussex or in Brighton.

Detective Inspector Jon Gillings said: “If you see Anderson or know where he is please contact us right away by calling 101 or 999, quoting serial 474 of 15/11.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”