Bexhill mum arrested for drink-driving on school run told officers: “I just like a drink when it’s sunny”

A Bexhill woman was arrested for drink-driving while on her way to pick her children up from school, Sussex Police has said.

Katherine Fowler, a housekeeper of Nickles Close, was arrested in town after she failed a roadside breath test on the afternoon of Thursday, July 4.

Sussex Police said the 36-year-old was stopped while on the school run and told officers: “I just like a drink when it’s sunny; I only had one.”

She was subsequently charged with driving with 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 24 she was disqualified from driving for 36 months. She was also ordered to pay a £415 fine, £85 costs and a £41 victim surcharge.

It is the second time that she has been convicted of drink-driving, having committed the same offence in June 2017, according to Sussex Police.

She was among 83 people arrested as part of Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from June 24 to July 7.

Of these, 29 have so far been convicted in court; the remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge.

Other convictions include:

Tara Lia, 33, a hairdresser, of Ashford Road, Hastings, was arrested in Ashford Road, Hastings, on June 27 and charged with driving with 85mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 17, she was disqualified from driving for 20 months. She was also ordered to pay a £183 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Oliver Hopkins, 19, a sales representative, of Eagle Road, Rye, was arrested in Pett Level Road, Hastings, on June 28 and charged with driving with 57mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 17, he was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He was also ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Tara Baker, 28, a kitchen worker, of Langley Close, Bexhill, was arrested in Watermill Lane, Bexhill, on June 29 and charged with driving with 98mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 17, she was disqualified from driving for 24 months and given a 12-month community order requiring her to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

Scott King, 30, a demolition worker, of Snodland, Kent, was arrested in Rye Harbour Road, Rye, on July 4, and charged with driving with 53mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 24, he was disqualified from driving for 38 months. He was also ordered to pay a £450 fine, £85 costs and a £45 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.