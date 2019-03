Police have cordoned off a footbridge in Bexhill following reports of a serious assault in the town in the middle of the night.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said police received reports about the incident at 1.50am today (Saturday, March 9).

The footbridge in Station Road has been cordoned off, as well as the surrounding area, while officers investigate.

The police spokesman said officers were searching the footbridge as part of the investigation.

More on this story as we get it.