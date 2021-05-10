Bexhill shop worker racially abused and hit when man punched Covid screen
Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of racially-aggravated comments made to a shop attendant in Bexhill.
A man entered the garage shop in the BP service station in Holliers Hill and following an exchange with the attendant, punched the Covid protective screen, breaking it and causing it to hit the attendant, said police.
Police investigating the matter would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information.
They would particularly like to speak to a young man who was in the shop at the time.
Police said the incident happened at around 2pm on Thursday, March 25.
Call 101 quoting serial 207 of 27/03. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.