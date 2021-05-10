Bexhill shop worker racially abused and hit when man punched Covid screen

A man entered the garage shop in the BP service station in Holliers Hill and following an exchange with the attendant, punched the Covid protective screen, breaking it and causing it to hit the attendant, said police.

Police investigating the matter would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information.

They would particularly like to speak to a young man who was in the shop at the time.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Bexhill

Police said the incident happened at around 2pm on Thursday, March 25.