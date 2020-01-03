Bexhill stabbing: Police name men due to stand trial

Four men charged after a man was stabbed in Bexhill are due to stand trial later this year.

Nicholas Andrew, 40, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, Samuel Alexandra Lewis Andrew, 38, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, Sam Richardson, 26, of Silvester Road, Bexhill and Matthew Paul Painter, 30, of Albany Road, Bexhill are all charged with violent disorder.

The charges follow on from a stabbing in Bexhill on March 9, 2019.

A spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said all first appeared before Hastings magistrates on October 30, 2019.

They then appeared at Lewes Crown Court on November 27, 2019 for a pre-trial preparatory hearing.

The CPS said the trial is set to take place on June 8 this year.