Bexhill stabbing suspects’ bail extended

Three men arrested after a man was stabbed in Bexhill have had their bail extended, as police continue to investigate the incident.

A fourth man, who was initially arrested following the stabbing, has been released without charge, police said today (Wednesday, April 24).

Crime news

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 38-year-old man from Bexhill, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 29-year-old local man was attacked and stabbed in the town during the early hours of Saturday, March 9, has had his bail extended until Saturday, June 8 while police continue to investigate.

“Two other Bexhill men arrested in connection with the same incident, a 39-year-old on suspicion of wounding and a 26-year-old on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, have also had their bail extended to June 8.

“A 42-year-old man from Battle, initially arrested on suspicion of wounding, has been released without charge.”