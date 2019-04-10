Bexhill town centre streets with the most recorded anti-social behaviour revealed

Here are the streets with the most anti-social behaviour recorded by Sussex Police in Bexhill town centre.

The figures from February 2019 (the most recent available) show 25 recorded reports of anti-social behaviour. The information has been published on the police.uk website. All pictures: Google Maps. See also: Hastings town centre streets with the most recorded anti-social behaviour revealed

On or near B2182, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near supermarket, Station Road, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near supermarket, London Road, 3 reports of anti-social behaviour

On or near Edinburgh Road, 2 reports of anti-social behaviour

