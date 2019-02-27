Bexhill war memorial vandalism: Police investigate after community expresses outrage

Police are appealing for information after a First World War memorial was vandalised in Bexhill.

The black silhouette of a soldier, commemorative flowers and crosses were all damaged on De La Warr Parade between Thursday, February 21, and Friday, February 22.

The vandalism on Bexhill seafront

The ‘silent silhouettes’ are an initiative from the Royal British Legion to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

PCSO Daryl Holter, from Rother Police, said: “The memorial is of great sentimental value and we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch either by email or by 101 quoting reference 1123 25/02/19.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

On Friday, a woman – who asked not to be named – posted pictures of the damage to social media and called it ‘absolutely disgusting’.

Responding to the Bexhill Observer on Facebook, Donna Witcomb called it ‘disgusting behaviour’ and asked ‘what is wrong with some people’.

Carol Hickman added: “What morons would do such a thing? I hope they have been caught on CCTV and are prosecuted!”

Related stories:

Outrage as WW1 monument vandalised on Bexhill seafront