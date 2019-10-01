Bexhill woman 59 guilty of handling stolen goods from shops worth more than £18,000

A 59 year old local woman is to be sentenced for being dishonestly involved with goods stolen from shops worth £18, 823.62, according to a court document.

Anita Turner, 59, of St Davids Avenue, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to dishonestly assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen clothes and other items worth £788.50, belonging to Next.

She also indicated guilty pleas to six other offences relating to stolen automotive items, worth £444, belonging to Halfords; electrical and other items, worth £1,026.57, belonging to B&Q; Yankee Candles, worth £5,733.61, belonging to a store; various items worth £6,791.18, belonging to Boots; stolen items worth £1,701, alcohol worth £1,660; clothing worth £163.60, belonging to Dorothy Perkins; clothing worth £76.50, belonging to New Look; stationary worth £138.69 and electrical items worth £299.97 from Wickes.

The offences took place at Bexhill, between April 9 2017 and April 19 2018.

She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 16 and released on unconditional bail.

