Bexhill woman charged after charity box for Hastings boy Denny stolen

A 39-year-old woman from Bexhill has been charged with two counts of theft after charity boxes were stolen from a business in Bexhill, police have confirmed.

Police were called at 6.20pm on Tuesday, January 14, to a report of a woman stealing a charity collection box from Easytan salon in Western Road, Bexhill.

Denny Nassy. Picture courtesy of Michele Laurens

On Thursday (January 16), a police spokesman said: “Jodie King, 39, of Bexhill-on-Sea has been charged with two counts of theft. She has been remanded in custody and due to appear in court today.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 1148 of 14/01.