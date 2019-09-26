Bexhill woman given three year ban for drink driving

A local woman who was nearly twice over the drink drive limit has been banned from the road for three years according to a court document.

Kirsty Grennan, 49, of St Thomas, West Parade, Bexhill, was found guilty of driving a Renault Megane on Cornwall Road, Bexhill, on May 12, while over the drink drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned her from driving for three years. She was ordered to pay £650 in prosecution costs.

