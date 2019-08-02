Bexhill woman more than twice over drink drive limit ordered to do unpaid work

A Bexhill drink drive who was more than twice over the limit has been ordered to do unpaid work according to a court document

Tara Baker, 28, of Langley Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Watermill Lane, Bexhill, on June 29, while over the drink drive limit.

She gave a breath alcohol reading of 98 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for two years.

