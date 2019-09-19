Bexhill woman sentenced for improper use of Blue disabled badge

A Bexhill woman has been fined for improper use of a Blue disabled badge according to a court document.
Linda White, 66, of Chandler Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to attempt to deceive by using a Blue disabled badge.
The offence took place at Western Road, Bexhill, on May 14.
She was fined £125 and ordered to pay £350 in prosecution costs.
