Bexhill women injured in Eastbourne kebab shop assault

Police have released images of two women sought in connection with an assault in which two Bexhill women were injured.

Officers are investigating an incident in which a woman attacked another woman in a fast food restaurant in Eastbourne, biting her face. Police released CCTV footage of someone (left) they would like to talk to about what happened.

The 23-year-old victim, from Bexhill, was inside the shop buying food when she was grabbed by her assailant, had her hair pulled and was then bitten on her right cheek. She also sustained bruising to her arms.

The incident occurred at The Best Kebab in Langney Road, Eastbourne, between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

It has since emerged the victim’s sister, aged 22 and from Bexhill, was also assaulted around the same time by a second woman, who is believed to have been with the first suspect. She sustained facial bruising and had her glasses broken. An image of the second suspect (right) has now been released.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or who may have other information about it. In particular they want to speak to the women seen here.

Anyone able to assist is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 907 of 05/11.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.