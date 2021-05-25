Boy, 15, assaulted in Hastings park

Officers responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy being assaulted between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday, May 11.

Police said the victim suffered a minor injury and was assisted by a member of the public who offered him a lift home.

A 16-year-old local boy was arrested on suspicion of assault thereby causing them actual bodily harm, Sussex Police said, and has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Sussex Police are appealing for information following the Hastings assault

Police said the victim and suspect are understood to be known to each other.

Officers are appealing to speak to the member of the public who helped the victim as may be able to assist with enquiries.