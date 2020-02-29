Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace: Sussex football fans among eight arrested as supporters clash

Sussex football fans were among those arrested as rival teams Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace played in the city today.

Sussex Police confirmed the following arrests had been made:

Sussex Police

A 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man from Croydon, and a 27-year-old man from Westerham in Kent, were arrested in the city centre on suspicion of public order offences.

A 21-year-old man from Croydon was arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of possession of a firework when entering a sporting event.

A 50-year-old woman from Westerham in Kent was arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

A 48-year-old man from Bexhill was arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of theft from another person.

A 29-year-old man from Rustington was arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of common assault.

A 28-year-old man from Littlehampton was arrested at the Amex Stadium on suspicion of obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty.

All suspects remain in police custody at this stage, a police spokesman said.

They added: "At around 10am, officers responded to a report of public order offences in the city centre. During this, a man sustained a minor injury as he was removed from the area. He was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital and later discharged.

"The incident, involving British Transport Police officers, has been referred to the Professional Standards Department (PSD) and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will also be informed, as is routine in cases such as this.

"Contrary to some reports in the media, Sussex Police did not close any roads, railway stations or bus stops in connection with the match.

"We’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding throughout the day."