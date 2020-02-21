Businessman ‘overwhelmed’ by generosity of public after tools stolen in Hastings

Generous members of the public have rallied round to help a man get his business up and running again after thieves stole all of his tools.

Karen Anne Inwood set up a Gofundme fundraising page online following the theft from her partner Paul Harwood’s blue Ford Transit van.

Almost £1,500 has been raised so far, with numerous donations being made within a day after the page was launched.

Paul’s locked van was parked near East Sussex College’s Ore campus in Parker Road on January 24 when the break-in happened.

He owns Handy Property Services, based in Camber.

Karen said Paul’s van was one of several that were broken into in the area on that day.

She said he lost around £2,000 worth of power tools, which ‘completely put him out of business’.

Since the fundraising page was set up, money donated by the public has been used towards van security and new tools.

Paul offered his sincere thanks to everyone who donated money, saying he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the level of people’s generosity shown to him, which had ‘brought a tear’ to his eye.

He said: “I have worked so hard these last five years to be able to be there for my daughter and earn an honest living and all the rest. It has been a tough but immensely rewarding journey.

“To be robbed was so deeply demoralising and devastating.”

Anyone wanting to donate can click here. A spokesman for Sussex Police said Paul’s van was one of six targeted by thieves on the day.

He said: “Between 8.15am and 10.30am on January 24, workmen attending a professional training course at East Sussex College, Ore Valley Road, Hastings, parked their vehicles in or around the college campus. “While the course was in progress, several vans belonging to the workmen were broken into and hand and power tools worth several thousands of pounds were stolen. “Suspects for the thefts are two white men wearing high-visibility jackets who were seen driving around the car park in a blue Ford Transit Custom van.

“So far CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have proved inconclusive. “Anyone with fresh or further information is asked to contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us or by phoning 101, quoting serial 459 of 24/01.”