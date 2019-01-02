Cash ‘stolen’ from teenager in Sidley

Police are at the scene
Police are appealing for witnesses who can help them to clarify an incident involving occupants of a car and a group of teenagers in Sidley.

Around 2pm on Friday (December 28) a group of teenagers on bikes were approached by the three occupants of a small black car in London Road, at the junction with Hillside Road, and were asked for money.

One of the teenagers had £20 taken from him before the car drove away.

Detective Constable Tess Warren, of Sussex Police, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened near the cash machine close to the Best One store to establish a clear picture of the incident.

“The people in the car are all described as white. One was a boy aged around 16, about 5’10”, with short shaven black hair, wearing a tracksuit with a white stripe.

“A girl was also aged around 16 with dark brown hair in a ponytail, skinny and of petite build, about 5’4” and wearing a crop top in grey with mesh material at the bottom.

“The third was a woman in her 60s with short brown bobbed hair, wearing a cardigan.

“Anyone who can help is asked to contact us either online or by calling 101 quoting 676 of 28/12.”