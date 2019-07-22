CCTV released after break in at Hastings restaurant

Police have released CCTV images after bottles of alcohol and a computer tablet were stolen from a Hastings restaurant.

The camera captured the suspects and their reflections outside the Ocean Spice at White Rock, Hastings, just before 7am on Tuesday, July 16.

Police said they are suspected of then breaking in and stealing bottles of alcohol valued at about £150, and a computer tablet. Other images show them inside the bar, according to police.

A police spokesman said one of the suspects has a very distinctive tattoo on his leg.

PC Jack Bowry said; “We think somebody is bound to recognise them. If you can help please contact us, either online or by calling us on 101, quoting serial 981 of 16/07.”

