Chichester man charged over death of his two-year old son

Sussex Police

Matthew Banks, 33, of Gilbert Road, Chichester, appeared at Worthing Magistrates Court on Tuesday February 8 charged with the manslaughter of his son Leo, at the family address police have said.

Banks did not enter a plea and the case was sent for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, with an initial plea and care preparation hearing on 11 March.

He is currently on unconditional court bail.

Police said Leo died in hospital, aged two, in February 2020, having been receiving specialist in-patient and out-patient treatment for head injuries reported in December 2017 when he was six weeks old.