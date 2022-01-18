Claudia-Rose Moor: Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving after St Leonards woman dies

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Myles Woollett, 22, of Butchers Lane, Maidstone, entered a guilty plea to the charge at a court hearing yesterday (Monday, January 17).

He also admitted a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the CPS added.

The case relates to a collision in which 23-year-old Claudia-Rose Moor, from St Leonards, was critically injured in a two-car collision on the A21 at Mountfield, Robertsbridge, on April 25, 2020.

Claudia-Rose Moor SUS-210723-161148001

She was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital and died four days later.

Claudia was a former student at William Parker Sixth Form and a team leader at the Co-op.

On May 20, 2020, people lined the streets of Hastings to pay respects to Claudia as her funeral procession made its way through the town.

Due to social distancing measures at the time, only her family members could attend her funeral.

Her family described her as a ‘beautiful and bright individual who gave so much more to others’.