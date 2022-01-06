Concern for missing 16-year-old who left his home in Burwash on New Year’s Eve
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager who may have travelled to London from East Sussex.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 1:56 pm
Thomas, 16, left his address in the village of Burwash, near Etchingham, on December 31.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It is believed he travelled to London, and could be in the Lewisham, Hackney or Islington areas. He is also known to have links to Bognor.”
Thomas is white, 5ft 7in tall, with short dark hair, and was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a hooded top, a black coat with a fur-trim hood, black Nike trainers and a bandana.
Anyone who sees Thomas or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 01273 470101 and quote serial 771 of 31/12/2021.