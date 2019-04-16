Concern for missing Bexhill teenager

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage girl from Bexhill.

Katie Lawrence, 15, was last seen at 9.30pm yesterday (Monday, April 15) at a fair by Bexhill’s Ravenside Retail Park.

Katie Lawrence. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190416-143627001

She knows the Bexhill and Hastings areas.

Police said Katie is white, 5ft 4ins tall, of large build, with long hair dyed light pink, which was curled when last seen.

Police added that she was wearing a brown teddy bear coat, black top tied showing the waist, blue jeans with rips in the knees, big hooped earrings, black Nike trainers, and carrying a black bag.

If you see Katie or know where she is please contact the police right away on 101, quoting serial 49 of 16/04. You can also contact the police online.