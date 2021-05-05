Concern for ‘vulnerable’ missing Bexhill woman – call 999 if you see her
Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare of Claire London, who is missing from her home in Bexhill.
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 6:07 pm
Police said the 51-year-old has not been seen since she left her home at around 10pm on Tuesday, April 4.
Her disappearance is out of character, police said.
Claire is believed to She is believed to have travelled in a black VW Polo which hit an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) camera close to Godstone, Surrey, in the early hours of this morning (May 5).
She is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with dark hair and sometimes wears glasses.
She is vulnerable and is not believed to be in possession of her mobile phone.
Anyone who sees her is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 739 of 05/05.