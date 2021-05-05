Concern for ‘vulnerable’ missing Bexhill woman – call 999 if you see her

Police said the 51-year-old has not been seen since she left her home at around 10pm on Tuesday, April 4.

Her disappearance is out of character, police said.

Claire is believed to She is believed to have travelled in a black VW Polo which hit an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) camera close to Godstone, Surrey, in the early hours of this morning (May 5).

Claire London has been reported missing SUS-210505-175740001

She is described as white, about 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build, with dark hair and sometimes wears glasses.

She is vulnerable and is not believed to be in possession of her mobile phone.