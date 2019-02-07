Concern over missing Bexhill man

Police are concerned for a man who has been missing for several days.

Wayne Morrell, 43, was last seen at Bexhill Hospital in Hollier’s Hill on Monday (February 4) at 11.45am.

Wayne Morrell. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190702-170205001

Police said he is previously from Brighton and likes to travel using taxis and stays in hotels.

PC Sophie Morris said: “We are concerned about Wayne who is vulnerable. He maybe in Brighton. We want to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, particularly from taxi drivers who may have picked him up.”

Wayne is white, 5ft 4ins tall, of heavy build, brown hair and was last seen wearing a red top, grey tracksuit bottoms and using two crutches to help him walk.

Anyone who has seen Wayne or has any information is asked to contact police online or ring 101.