Convicted drug dealer with links to Hastings wanted on recall to prison

Police are looking for a convicted drug dealer who has links to Hastings.

Police said 24-year-old Ryan Imran Grayston is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of a licence for his early release.

Grayston, of no fixed address, is known to have frequented the Hastings and Eastbourne areas, and also Dartford in Kent, police added.

A police spokesman said: “In July 2017 he was jailed for two years 10 months following his conviction at Bournemouth Crown Court for possessing drugs with intent to supply.

“On April 1 he was released early on licence, but on April 30 this licence was revoked when Grayston was found to have breached its conditions.”

Anyone seeing Grayston or knowing where he might be is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 561 of 30/04.

