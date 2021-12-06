Counter-terror police search address in Hastings area after man arrested at airport

The suspect was detained on Friday (December 3) prior to boarding an outbound flight at the Essex airport. A search of an address in the Hastings area was being carried out as part of the investigation, said officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The arrest was made under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984. He was questioned on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006. The man - a UK national - was taken to a south London police station. He was later released on bail to return on a date in late December.

Commander Richard Smith said: “This arrest was made at Stansted Airport and is linked to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism – there is not believed to be any imminent risk to the public. Officers carry out proactive investigations and arrests day and night to keep people safe and our Counter Terrorism Police are among the best in the world. We continue to urge the public to be our extra eyes and ears, and remember that your action could stop a terrorist act or even save lives. Has someone you know started acting in ways that you know are out of character? Do you suspect they have developed an extremist mind set? We have specially trained officers who can help. Please get in touch and report your concerns to police without delay.”

Police stock picture