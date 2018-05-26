COUNTY NEWS: Murder investigation launched after woman found dead in bed

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a bed.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called at 10.30pm yesterday from a woman’s friends, who were concerned she had not turned up to pre-arranged plans.

Officers attended an address in Highams Hill, Crawley, and found a woman, in her twenties, dead in a bed. A 47-year-old man was also found in the property with some minor injuries.

He was checked over by an ambulance before being arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater from Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the death and are appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information or who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police immediately online quoting Operation Grayhill.