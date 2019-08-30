Dangerous driver failed to stop for police on busy Hastings road

A local man has admitted driving dangerously and failing to stop for police according to a court document.

Omar Dawoodi, 24, of London Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving dangerously on Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings on April 22. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a police officer and driving with no insurance or licence on the same date.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on September 11 and released on unconditional bail.

