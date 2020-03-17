Dangerous Hastings police pursuit caught on camera

A man has been disqualified from driving after carrying out a series of dangerous manoeuvres which were captured on camera.

The footage has been released by Sussex Police to demonstrate the risks associated with such actions and the steps taken to target those who commit crimes on our roads.

Police said officers became aware of the blue Ford Focus after it performed an illegal right turn in St Leonards on the evening of May 10, 2019.

The vehicle failed to stop, according to police, and a pursuit ensued into Old Roar Road, where it was faced with a dead-end barrier.

However, it mounted the kerb and drove through a hedge measuring approximately four feet high, police said.

Police the officers in pursuit called for assistance and the Focus was intercepted by other units The Ridge, Hastings, where it continued to drive at speed in an attempt to evade police.

At this point a Stop Stick – a tyre deflation device – was used and tactical contact made to bring the car to a halt.

A police spokesman said: “The sole occupant was identified as Jake Roberts, 24, a roofer, of Observatory View, Hailsham, and a small quantity of cocaine was found on his person. He was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving and possession of cocaine.

“In police interview, Roberts answered ‘no comment’ to all questions put to him.

“He appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 11 March, where he was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment – suspended for 24 months – and disqualified from driving for 18 months.

“He is also required to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay a £140 victim surcharge.

“If you witness an incident of dangerous or antisocial driving, you can report it online at Operation Crackdown.”