Date set for Bexhill murder trial

A man accused of murdering a woman in Bexhill will face trial later this month.

Ian Paton, 36, a sales representative, of Snowdrop Rise, St Leonards, has been charged with murdering Kayleigh Hanks, 29, of London Road, Bexhill, in the early hours of July 21.

His trial at Lewes Crown Court is set to begin on January 20, 2020, police have confirmed.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on July 25.

He was remanded in custody.

A police spokesman said a postmortem carried out on July 22 found the cause of Ms Hanks’ death to be strangulation.

On July 21, a police spokesman said: “Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after an incident at a Bexhill flat.

“At 12.35am on Sunday (July 21), officers were called to a disturbance at a flat in London Road, Bexhill.

“A 29-year-old woman was sadly found dead at the address and a 36-year-old man was arrested there on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

“Both people were known to each other and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

Related stories:

Police name St Leonards man charged with Bexhill murder

Bexhill murder investigation: Pictures show forensics at the scene

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead at Bexhill flat