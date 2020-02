Police have received a report of a dead mutilated cat being found in a garden in St Leonards.

A police spokesman said officers were notified by a veterinary centre after the animal was brought in by its owner.

Sussex Police

The owner of the cat said it was found in a neighbour’s garden in St Leonards on January 24, police said.

A police spokesman said the incident has been ‘recorded’.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should report online or ring 101 quoting serial 752 of 24/01.