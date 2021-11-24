Detectives ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing mother last seen heading towards Hastings area

Alexandra Morgan, the mother of two young children, was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook, Kent, at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. Police have issued a CCTV image of her stopping to buy fuel in her white Mini Cooper at the petrol station. They have been able to establish Alexandra’s Mini - registration number MF55 YHM - made journeys between her home in Sissinghurst, Kent, towards the Hastings area on November 14 and 15.

Her disappearance is now being investigated by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, leading the search, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alexandra’s welfare. She has two children and it is completely out of character for her not to contact them. Anybody who has seen Alexandra or knows where she might be is urged to contact the appeal line. We are also asking members of the public to call us if they see her white Mini. Her car remains key to establishing her whereabouts and making sure that we know she is safe.”

Alexandra is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and brown shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a green, quilted, knee-length coat, a black top and ripped blue jeans. She was also wearing knee-high black boots and a silver necklace.

Detectives said anybody who sees Alexandra or her car should contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 18-0280. If they have other information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist officers, they should upload it to the Major Incident Public Portal. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.