Dog that was dangerously out of control at Hastings holiday park ordered to be destroyed by court

A Japanese Akita\German Shepherd cross dog that was dangerously out of control at Ivyhouse Lane Holiday Park was ordered to be destroyed by magistrates.

Chel Dicesare, 24, of Lea Avenue, Rye, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog that was dangerously out of control on May 21 last year.

Magistrates gave her a one year conditional discharge and ordered that the dog Isla be destroyed, unless an appeal is lodged.

The Bench said that it was not satisfied that the dog did not constitute a danger to public safety.

The incident follows an appeal launched by the Royal Mail last to Sussex dog owners to keep their pets under control when the postman calls.

A total of 2,275 dog attacks took place on postmen and women across the UK in 2017/18, meaning there are more than 44 attacks every week in the country, some leading to a permanent and disabling injury.

The number of attacks in the Hastings TN postal area during that period was 49.

Dr Shaun Davis, Royal Mail Group global director of safety, health, wellbeing and sustainability, said: “One attack is still one attack too many. Our research continues to show that attacks happen most often in the summer, so we are continuing our campaign to appeal to customers to help us cut attacks across the UK.

