Drink and drug-driving crackdown: Sussex police make 20 arrests in three days

The month-long campaign started on Friday (June 11) in conjunction with Euro 2020.

Police said the goal is to reduce the number of casualties and to deal ‘robustly’ with offenders through education, engagement and enforcement.

“It is deeply disappointing that some people still make the conscious decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said chief inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit.

Sussex Police said they made 20 arrests in the first three days of a summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers. Picture: Sussex Police.

“These are selfish and mindless individuals, who thankfully make up the small minority of road users in Sussex, but who put the lives of themselves and others at risk,” he added.

Chief inspector Hodder urged everyone to be responsible ‘this summer and beyond’.

“Do not get behind the wheel if you’ve consumed drink or drugs,” he said.

“Do not get into a vehicle with a driver you know to be under the influence, and report anyone you suspect may be drink or drug-driving,” he added.

“Together, we can save lives.”

Officers from Sussex Police and the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership worked together for the operation, providing proactive patrols across Sussex on Saturday and Sunday (June 12-13).

Police said they recorded more than 600 offences, including speeding, driving with no MOT, illegal number plates and not wearing a seatbelt, in addition to the 20 people arrested for drink and drug-driving.

They thanked their Community SpeedWatch volunteers for giving up their own time to help keep people safe.

Sussex Police added that the public can expect ‘a heightened policing presence’ every weekend in summer to prevent dangerous or antisocial driving.

They said the consequences of drink or drug-driving could include: a minimum 12 month ban, an unlimited fine, a possible prison sentence, a criminal record, an increase in your car insurance and trouble travelling to countries like the USA.

Police have also warned dangerous drivers that they could kill or seriously injure themselves or someone else.

Sussex residents can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit www.operationcrackdown.org.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it at crimestoppers-uk.org.