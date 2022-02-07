Driver fined after lorry tips over on A21 near Hastings

A lorry driver appeared in court yesterday (February 7) after their HGV tipped over on the A21 north of Hastings.

By Alex Watts
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 8:59 am

A spokesperson for Sussex Roads Police said the lorry tipped on its side north of Whatlington on January 22 last year “due to an insecure load”.

They released a photo of the lorry and the timber load it was carrying.

Lorry tips over on the A21 north of Hastings. Pic: Sussex Roads Police.

“The driver was in court today and the court took a very dim view,” the spokesperson added.

The driver was given three points on their licence, and ordered to pay a £346 fine and £500 costs.

