Driver fined after lorry tips over on A21 near Hastings

A spokesperson for Sussex Roads Police said the lorry tipped on its side north of Whatlington on January 22 last year “due to an insecure load”.

They released a photo of the lorry and the timber load it was carrying.

Lorry tips over on the A21 north of Hastings. Pic: Sussex Roads Police.

“The driver was in court today and the court took a very dim view,” the spokesperson added.

The driver was given three points on their licence, and ordered to pay a £346 fine and £500 costs.