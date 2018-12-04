‘Drug dealing and anti-social behaviour’ at Bognor Regis properties leads to police court order

Police have ordered the closure of two properties in Bognor Regis due to associations with anti-social behaviour and drug dealing.

The partial closure orders, heard at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Friday, are for 38 Ockley Court, Ockley Road and Flat 1, 6 Albert Road, both in Bognor Regis, Sussex Police confirmed today.

According to the orders made under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014, only those named on the order are allowed to enter the premises for three months until February 28, police said.

A police spokesman said officers had become aware of anti-social behaviour and criminal activities being conducted at the properties, including drug taking and dealing.

Chief Inspector Kris Ottery said: “We have worked closely with partners to secure the closure orders for these two properties.

“We have been able to listen to the complaints from the local communities and robustly act on this matter.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we hope these closure orders act as a warning to others.

“Issues with drugs and anti-social behaviour can have adverse effects on the community and we want to priorities these offences which cause the greatest harm to the public.

“We encourage everyone to report any suspicious behaviour to us without delay and help us robustly tackle these issues.”

Reports can be made to Sussex Police online or by calling 101.