‘Drug-driver’ arrested in Bexhill

Last month, it was revealed that Sussex Police made 257 arrests during their drink and drug-driving campaign from December 1 last year to January 1 this year. A spokesperson for the force said: “The aim is to raise awareness that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is one of the major reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads. Of the arrests, 58 were made as a result of officers attending reports of road traffic collisions.”

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU) said: “Although most road users are conscientious and law-abiding citizens, there is a stubborn minority of people who refuse to comply with the law. Not only is this putting their own lives at risk, but also other innocent people’s lives as well. These people may think that nothing bad is going to happen to them, but in reality even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your judgement and seriously increase the risk of you injuring or killing yourself or someone else.”