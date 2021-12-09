‘Drug driver’ arrested in Hastings after three-vehicle collision

The suspect was arrested at around 2pm today in the town after a “crash involving three vehicles,” said officers from Sussex Roads Policing Unit.

The arrest was part of Operation Dragonfly, the force’s Christmas crackdown on drink and drug driving.

Sussex Roads Policing Unit.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Driving under the influence can have devastating consequences. There are penalties if you are convicted of drink or drug driving, including a minimum 12-month driving ban and a hefty fine.

“But there are many other consequences of being caught drink or drug driving, that can affect your everyday life, for the rest of your life.”