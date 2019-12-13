Drugs warrants executed in Bexhill

Police executed drugs warrants at two addresses in Bexhill on Friday morning (December 13).

Officers arrested five people and seized a substantial amount of drugs during the raids, carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, said police.

Police

Inspector Jonathan Hartley said: “These warrants are part of our ongoing commitment to tackling drug-related crime and keeping our communities safe in East Sussex.”

More news:

General Election 2019: Conservative hold as Huw Merriman retains seat

Student airlifted to hospital after incident at Bexhill College