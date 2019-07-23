Eastbourne driver banned and given heavy fine for failing to give information to police

An Eastbourne man has been banned from driving and given a hefty fine for failing to give police information according to a court document.

Jack Tame, 35, of Walton Close, Langney, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver of a Vauxhall vehicle who was alleged to have committed an offence. The offence took place on October 24 last year. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months. Magistrates said the ban was obligatory due to repeat offending.

