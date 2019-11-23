Eastbourne man and woman arrested after police stop vehicle

A man and a woman have been arrested after police stopped a vehicle in Bexhill.

Police stopped the vehicle at the bottom of the link road, at around 2pm, on Thursday (November 21).

Picture: Chloe-Anne Edwards

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 37-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and drug driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“A 29-year-old woman, also from Eastbourne, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. She has also been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”